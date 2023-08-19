‘Russia-Ukraine war can end if Vladimir Putin….’: Vivek Ramaswamy lays out military threats to US2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy tagged the Russia-China military alliance as the single-biggest military threat to the US and said our focus should not be on Putin to lose, but for America to win
US Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections Vivek Ramaswamy said that he would prefer to end the Russia-Ukraine on the terms that make Russian President Vladimir Putin exit his military alliance with China. Vivek Ramaswamy tagged the Russia-China military alliance as the "single-biggest military threat" to the US and said our focus should not be on "Putin to lose, but for “America to win".