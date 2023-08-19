US Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections Vivek Ramaswamy said that he would prefer to end the Russia-Ukraine on the terms that make Russian President Vladimir Putin exit his military alliance with China. Vivek Ramaswamy tagged the Russia-China military alliance as the "single-biggest military threat" to the US and said our focus should not be on "Putin to lose, but for “America to win". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I will end the Ukraine War on terms that require Putin to exit his military alliance with China. The goal shouldn’t be for Russia to “lose." It should be for the U.S. to *win.*", Vivek Ramaswamy said on X (formerly Twitter).

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy will first contest against popular former President Donald Trump in Republican primaries for US presidential polls. He has already laid out his vision on certain issues like the Russia-Ukraine war, cryptocurrency, immigration, etc.

‘Get Vladimir Putin to drop Xi Jinping’ “The Biden administration is so stubbornly attached to the idea of getting Xi Jinping to drop Vladimir Putin. What I think, we need to be doing is get Vladimir Putin to drop Xi Jinping. Just like Nixon went to China in 1972. I think Putin is like the new Mao…I will visit Moscow, and I will pull Russia out of military alliance with China," Vivek Ramaswamy said in an interview with CNN.

“The Russia-China military alliance is the single-biggest military threat that we face today. Hypersonic missile capabilities, and nuclear capabilities in Russia, are far ahead of us and China. And the naval capabilities of China are ahead of ours. Combined with an economy, that we depend on for a modern way of life, those two nations are in a military alliance with one another and no one in either political party is talking about it. Worst of all, our engagements in Ukraine are further driving Russia into China’s arms," Ramaswamy further said.

On Russia-Ukraine, Vivek Ramaswamy has a stance different from the current government as he advocated ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict even if Moscow gets the Donbas region of Ukraine and Kyiv should not join NATO.

“So, my foreign policy centers on weakening that alliance. I would freeze the current lines of control and that would leave parts of the Donbas region with Russia. I would also further make a commitment that NATO would not admit Ukraine to NATO…Our goal should not be for Putin to lose, our goal should be for America to win. That’s what we have forgotten in this country…," Ramaswamy said.

(With inputs from ANI)

