Russia-Ukraine war complicates Moscow's role in supplying commodities to China

But following the invasion, Chinese buyers, and the lenders that finance their purchases, have largely shunned Russian shipments of coal and LNG as well as crude. That hesitancy may be temporary given the unknown end-point of international action against Moscow. But it could also reflect companies’ deeper concerns about becoming ensnared in sanctions that could affect global banking arrangements, as well as the government’s fears over getting shut out of far more important markets for Chinese goods.

