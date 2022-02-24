In view of the current uncertainties and tensions in Ukraine, a control room has been set up in Haryana through the foreign cooperation department. “In view of the current situation in Ukraine, all India citizens stuck in Ukraine are requested to come forward and return safely to India by seeking the government's help," a state government note said.

It said these are crucial times and the government of Haryana's with the Union foreign ministry will ensure that all Indians return safely to their homes.

Here are the contact details:

1) Mobile: 919212314595 (WhatsApp only)

2) Email: contactusatfcd@gmail.com

Also read: Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Over 40 Ukraine soldiers, 10 civilians killed so far

In view of the current uncertainties and tensions in #Ukraine, a control room has been set up in Haryana through Foreign Cooperation Dept. Contact details- +919212314595 (WhatsApp Only), contactusatfcd@gmail.com: Haryana Govt pic.twitter.com/kQuniR7QI5 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Kerala CM, LoP write to MEA

Concerned about the safety of thousands of Malayalis, especially students, trapped in Ukraine amidst the Russian military offensive against that country, the state of Kerala on Thursday urged the Centre to protect them and make necessary arrangements for their return.

Separate letters were shot off to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan seeking safe repatriation of Malayalis trapped in Ukraine. The CM, in his letter, has said that among the Indian students there, 2,320 were from Kerala and many were staying back as they do not want a break in their studies.

With PTI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.