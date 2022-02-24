Separate letters were shot off to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan seeking safe repatriation of Malayalis trapped in Ukraine. The CM, in his letter, has said that among the Indian students there, 2,320 were from Kerala and many were staying back as they do not want a break in their studies.