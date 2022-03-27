Russia-Ukraine war Day 32: Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 32 on Sunday, US president Joe Biden lambasted Vladimir Putin as a 'butcher' who could no longer stay in power. The American president made the remarks in an emotional address in Warsaw, Poland.
As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 32 on Sunday, US president Joe Biden lambasted Vladimir Putin as a 'butcher' who could no longer stay in power. The American president made the remarks in an emotional address in Warsaw, Poland.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Here's what we know on day 32 of the invasion
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Here's what we know on day 32 of the invasion
Russian rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv
Russian rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv
Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland. Lviv was home to about 700,000 people before the invasion. It became a humanitarian staging ground for Ukraine, and the attacks could further complicate the already challenging process of sending aid to the rest of the country.
Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland. Lviv was home to about 700,000 people before the invasion. It became a humanitarian staging ground for Ukraine, and the attacks could further complicate the already challenging process of sending aid to the rest of the country.
5,200 Ukrainians evacuated through humanitarian corridors
5,200 Ukrainians evacuated through humanitarian corridors
A total of 5,200 people have been evacuated from Ukraine through humanitarian corridors on Saturday (local time).
A total of 5,200 people have been evacuated from Ukraine through humanitarian corridors on Saturday (local time).
Ukrainian President demands Western nations to send arms and weapons
Ukrainian President demands Western nations to send arms and weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stockpiles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stockpiles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow.
Several countries have promised to send anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskiy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes, and anti-ship systems.
Several countries have promised to send anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskiy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes, and anti-ship systems.
US to provide $100 million in civilian security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $100 million in civilian security aid to Ukraine
The US announced that it will provide $100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine in order to enable the country's border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure.
The US announced that it will provide $100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine in order to enable the country's border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure.
The United States reiterated its continued solidarity with the community of nations backing the people and government of Ukraine. Moreover, the US urged Putin to "end the violence, rein in his forces, including those who have committed war crimes, and choose the path of peace and diplomacy".
The United States reiterated its continued solidarity with the community of nations backing the people and government of Ukraine. Moreover, the US urged Putin to "end the violence, rein in his forces, including those who have committed war crimes, and choose the path of peace and diplomacy".
Over 3.7 million people leaves Ukraine so far
Over 3.7 million people leaves Ukraine so far
Over 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, the UN says.
Over 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, the UN says.
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says 3,772,599 Ukrainians have fled the country -- an increase of 46,793 from the previous day's figure.
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says 3,772,599 Ukrainians have fled the country -- an increase of 46,793 from the previous day's figure.
Around 90% of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are displaced in Ukraine.
Around 90% of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are displaced in Ukraine.
Russia takes Chernobyl town
Russia takes Chernobyl town
Russian forces have taken control of Ukraine's Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, and three people were killed.
Russian forces have taken control of Ukraine's Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, and three people were killed.
The town sits just outside a safety exclusion zone around Chernobyl - the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 - where Ukrainian staff has continued to manage the site even after the territory was occupied by Russian forces soon after the start of the February 24 invasion.
The town sits just outside a safety exclusion zone around Chernobyl - the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 - where Ukrainian staff has continued to manage the site even after the territory was occupied by Russian forces soon after the start of the February 24 invasion.
Ukraine forces recapture town
Ukraine forces recapture town
Ukraine says its forces recaptured the northeast town of Trostianets, near the Russian border, one of the first towns taken in the Russian invasion.
Ukraine says its forces recaptured the northeast town of Trostianets, near the Russian border, one of the first towns taken in the Russian invasion.
Ukraine needed just 1% of NATO's aircraft and 1% of its tanks and would not ask for more, he said.
Ukraine needed just 1% of NATO's aircraft and 1% of its tanks and would not ask for more, he said.