Do nuclear weapon convoy visuals verify Putin's nuke threat warning ?

- The pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar shared a footage showing a large freight convoy hauling upgraded armoured personnel carriers and other equipment
Nine months into the war Russian president Vladimir Putin waged in Ukraine, threats of a nuclear warfare have surfaced, when the Kremlin boss said he would use ‘everything at their disposal’ in order to defend Russia. His claim that the United States “created a precedent" by dropping atomic bombs in World War II has further cranked up the nuclear stakes.
Further The Telegraph reported that a Russian convoy was seen transporting equipment for Russia's nuclear weapons programme. The report stated that the activity has sparked fear that Putin could be preparing a test aiming to ‘send a signal to the West'.
US President Joe Biden has warned of catastrophic consequences should Putin wages a nuclear war.
Meanwhile, a pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar has shared a video which shows large fright convoy tugging upgraded armoured personnel carriers and other equipment, according to The Telegraph report.
A train operated by the secretive nuclear division and linked to the 12th main directorate of the Russian ministry of defence was spotted in central Russia over the weekend heading towards the front line in Ukraine.
The pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar shared the footage showing a large freight convoy hauling upgraded armoured personnel carriers and other equipment.
Konrad Muzyka, a defence analysthas stated that the 12th directorate operated a dozen central storage facilities for nuclear weapons.
This is actually a kit belonging to the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian MoD," The Telegraph quoted the Poland-based analyst. “The directorate is responsible for nuclear munitions, their storage, maintenance, transport, and issuance to units."
However, a nuclear war has been ruled out as of now, as according to CIA and other analysts studying Kremlin and the war with Ukraine has ruled out seeing signs of an imminent Russian nuclear attack.
NATO has warned its members and allies in an intellegence report that Russia is expected to test its nuclear-capable torpedo drone Poseidon, possibly in the Black Sea, which it controls.
The Poseidon torpedo, dubbed the “weapon of the apocalypse", can be launched from the submarine. According to La Repubblica, it is about to be tested in the area of the Kara Sea, north of the Russian mainland.
Experts have said that Russian President and former KGB agent Putin has displayed an appetite for risk and brinkmanship. Analysts have even warned that it is impossible to understand what Putin is thinking or even if he’s rational and well-informed.
The Russian President might be hoping that his threats of nuclear war will slow down will buy him time to mobilise 300,000 troops. Nuclear war analysts believe that Putin believes that US will stop sending weapons to Ukraine while he witnesses a gargantuan exodus of servixe aged men trying to flee war .
