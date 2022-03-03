The Defense Ministry of Ukraine has said the Russian troops left behind secret battle plans that has been seized by Ukraine. The documents recovered suggested that Russia's war with Ukraine would last for 15 days.

The documents seized by the Ukrainian forces were posted on Facebook by the ministry, which showed the war plans of one of the units of the battalion tactical group of the 810th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

A map of the Ukraine invasion, a table of call signs, and a list of personnel were in the documents, the Ukraine's Defense Ministry informed.

"Thanks to the successful actions of one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's units, Russian occupiers are losing not only equipment and manpower," the defense ministry said. "In panic attacks, they are leaving classified documents."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week on Thursday an apparent tactical failure so far, with its main assault force stalled for days on a highway north of Kyiv and other advances halted at the outskirts of cities it is bombing into wastelands.

The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine rose to more than 1 million, the United Nations said. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed, and Russia itself has been plunged into isolation never before experienced by an economy of such size.

Despite an initial battle plan that Western countries said was aimed at swiftly toppling the Kyiv government, Russia has captured only one Ukrainian city so far - the southern Dnipro River port of Kherson, which its tanks entered on Wednesday.

"The main body of the large Russian column advancing on Kyiv remains over 30 km (19 miles) from the centre of the city having been delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion," Britain's defence ministry said in an intelligence update.

"The column has made little discernible progress in over three days," it said. "Despite heavy Russian shelling, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has remained in Kyiv, releasing regular video updates to the nation. In his latest message, he said Ukrainian lines were holding. "We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," he said.

