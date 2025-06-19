Russia-Ukraine war: ‘We don't care who negotiates,’ Putin says ready to meet Zelensky only during…

Putin expressed willingness to meet Zelensky only in the final phase of peace talks to end the three-year conflict. He suggested Zelensky lacks the authority to sign a peace deal, a claim dismissed by Kyiv, while emphasising the need for a lasting solution.

Published19 Jun 2025, 08:38 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks with Xinhua News Agency President Fu Hua, right, during his meeting with the heads of international news agencies at the newly renovated St. Petersburg Rimsky-Korsakov State Conservatory on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks with Xinhua News Agency President Fu Hua, right, during his meeting with the heads of international news agencies at the newly renovated St. Petersburg Rimsky-Korsakov State Conservatory on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that he is open to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but only at the “final stage” of negotiations aimed at ending the three-year-long conflict.

Putin also questioned Zelensky's authority to sign a peace deal, arguing that his five-year term had technically ended under martial law—a claim that Kyiv has rejected as unfounded and propaganda-driven, AFP reported.

“We need to find a solution that would not only put an end to the current conflict, but also create conditions that would prevent similar situations from recurring in the long term,” Putin told foreign journalists, including AFP, in Saint Petersburg.

“I am ready to meet with everyone, including Zelensky. That is not the issue -- if the Ukrainian state trusts someone in particular to conduct negotiations, for God's sake, it can be Zelensky,” the Russian leader said.

“We don't care who negotiates, even if it is the current head of the regime,” Putin said.

But he added that this would only happen at a “final phase, so as not to sit there and divide things up endlessly, but to put an end to it.”

Talks on ending the three-year conflict have stalled in recent weeks, with Putin pushing maximalist demands for ending his offensive while declining to attend a personal meeting with Zelensky.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of deliberately sabotaging peace efforts to prolong the conflict.

(With inputs from AFP)

