Facebook says it was penalized by Russia after refusing to halt fact-checkers

Russia-Ukraine crisis: A day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow on Friday it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media. The latest measure is part of a series of steps against U.S. social media giants. Further, Moscow has increased pressure on domestic media, threatening to block reports that contain what it describes as "false information" regarding its military operation in Ukraine, where Russian missiles were pounding Kyiv and families cowered in shelters, according to Reuters report. The state communications regulator said Facebook had ignored its demands to lift restrictions on four Russian media outlets on its platform - RIA news agency, the Defence Ministry's Zvezda TV, and websites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru.

