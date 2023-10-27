Slovakia's new Prime Minister Robert Fico on October 26 pledged to limit “humanitarian and civilian aid" to Ukraine and stop delivering arms, reported Euro News. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A day after his appointment as head of coalition government, Fico said, "We see aid to Ukraine solely as humanitarian and civilian aid, and we will no longer supply Ukraine with arms."

He added, "The war in Ukraine is not ours, we have nothing to do with it," reported Euro News.

Fico opposed EU sanctions on Russia and questioned whether Ukraine can force out the invading Russian troops. He does not want Ukraine to join NATO. The EU and the United States should use their influence to force Russia and Ukraine to strike a compromise peace deal instead of sending military aid proposed Fico, reported AP.

Fico claimed that the Ukraine runs a Nazi state from which ethnic Russians in the country need protection which was in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims.

Situation in Ukraine Ukrainian forces continue to transport small groups of personnel across the Dnipro River in boats at various points according to Russian milbloggers. Ukrainian forces maintain positions near the Antonivsky road and railway bridges, and control part of Krynky.

Ukrainian forces are making an attempt to break through to Poyma and Pishchanivka both of which are close to Kherson City. They also transferred reserves to the islands in the Dnipro River delta.

With depleting Western weapons and to secure stable and faster supplies, in an attempt to consolidate defence industry Ukraine aims to boost local production of different military equipment and munitions. Ukraine's minister for strategic industries Oleksandr Kamyshin at a NATO Industry Forum in Stockholm on October 25 said Ukraine plans to produce tens of thousands of drones every month by the end of this year.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War Day 21: Israeli forces enter Gaza as Arab nations condemn ongoing bombardment He said, "By the end of this year, it would be dozens of thousands a month. And that's something we grow even faster than conventional warfare ammunition and warfare weapons," reported Euro News.

Situation in Russia Russia is prosecuting its soldiers who failed to follow orders and threatened entire units with death if they retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire, said White House on October 26. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said US national security officials claim that it shows reflects Russia's morale problems arising out of overwhelming 20 months long war with Ukraine

"It's reprehensible to think about that you would execute your own soldiers because they didn't want to follow orders and now threatening to execute entire units, it's barbaric," Kirby told AP reporters. He added, "But I think it's a symptom of how poorly Russia's military leaders know they're doing and how bad they have handled this from a military perspective."

Kirby put forward a plea before the Congress demanding $106 billion supplemental funding in line with US president Biden's request including over $61 billion for Ukraine.

Kirby said, "President Putin is not giving up on his aspirations to take all of Ukraine and as long as Russia continues its brutal assault we have to continue to support the Ukrainian people and their self defence, because his intentions are clear," reported AP.

Kirby further added, "They are in such desperate need …they are literally throwing young men into the fight who haven't been properly trained, haven't been properly equipped, and certainly are not being properly led."

Reports from British Defense Ministry stated that the regular Russian military deployed "barrier troops" to shoot absconders.

