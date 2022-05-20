Germany's finance minister announced on May 20 that the Group of Seven (G7) leading nations and global financial institutions will provide $19.8 billion in aid to Ukraine's state finances. According to Christian Lindner, $9.5 billion of the total was raised at the G7 finance ministers' meeting in Koenigswinter, Germany, this week. The goal, he said, is to ensure that Ukraine's financial predicament does not hinder its ability to defend itself against a Russian invasion.

