Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Goal is to eliminate causes that triggered this crisis,’ says Putin

Putin aims to address the conflict's root causes and secure Russia's safety as drone attacks on Ukraine intensify. Russia launched 273 drones overnight, marking one of its largest assaults since 2022, following failed peace talks with Ukraine.

Updated18 May 2025, 02:01 PM IST
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting on the upcoming direct peace talks with Ukraine, set to be held in Istanbul, in Moscow on May 14, 2025. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting on the upcoming direct peace talks with Ukraine, set to be held in Istanbul, in Moscow on May 14, 2025. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that his goal is to eliminate the causes that triggered the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia carried out one of its most intense drone assaults on Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022, launching hundreds of drones overnight into Sunday, as reported by AFP.

Moscow's goal is to “eliminate the causes that triggered this crisis, create the conditions for a lasting peace and guarantee Russia's security”, Putin told Russian state television, two days after the first peace talks with Ukraine since 2022 failed to produce a ceasefire agreement, AFP reported.

Russia launches drone attacks 

Meanwhile, Russia has launched a total of 273 explosive drones and decoys overnight, according to Ukraine’s air force. Of these, 88 were shot down and another 128 were likely neutralized through electronic jamming. The strikes targeted the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, AP reported.

Ukraine’s air force indicated this may be the largest drone assault by Russia since the war began. However, Ukrainian officials have yet to officially confirm that assessment, the Associated Press reported.

The drone strike surpassed Russia’s previous largest known single drone attack during the war, which involved 267 drones launched on the eve of the conflict’s third anniversary. This latest assault followed Friday's direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv—their first in years—which ended without a ceasefire agreement.

Despite having proposed direct negotiations, though not at the presidential level, Putin rejected Zelensky’s offer for a face-to-face meeting in Turkiye. The offer was made as part of Ukraine’s push, backed by Western allies including the United States, for a 30-day ceasefire.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he plans to speak by phone Monday with Putin, followed by Zelensky and leaders of various NATO countries, about ending the war in Ukraine, according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • The recent drone assaults signify a potential escalation in the conflict.
  • Putin's comments suggest a focus on long-term peace, though immediate actions contradict this.
  • Failed peace talks indicate ongoing tensions and the complexity of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

