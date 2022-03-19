Russia-Ukraine war: Here are top 10 updates on Saturday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a nighttime Facebook video message from Kyiv, said that Russia’s “occupation forces were stopped in almost all directions" and that its initial plan to seize Ukraine has failed. Because of the growing coalition of countries imposing sanctions, peace negotiations are “the only chance for Russia," he said. “It’s time to meet, it’s time to talk," he said, addressing Moscow.

