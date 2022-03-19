Russia-Ukraine war: Here are top 10 updates on Saturday

Russia-Ukraine war: Here are top 10 updates on Saturday3 min read . 03:41 PM IST
- Russia-Ukraine war updates: Russia used a ‘Kinzhal’ hypersonic missile for the first time on Friday to target a large underground warehouse in western Ukraine
Fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine on Saturday, with intense combat in the besieged port city of Mariupol — site of some of the war’s greatest suffering. The war is now in its fourth week.
Here are the latest 10 updates related to Russia-Ukraine war
Russia says it used ‘Kinzhal’ missile for first time
Russia used a “Kinzhal" hypersonic missile for the first time on Friday to target a large underground warehouse in western Ukraine, a Russian defense ministry spokesman said, according to Interfax.
Ukraine says 10 corridors agreed with Russians
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced Saturday that 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed on with the Russians. They include a corridor from the besieged port city of Mariupol, several in the Kyiv region and several in the Luhansk region.
The ground situation
In city after city around Ukraine, hospitals, schools and buildings where people sought safety have been attacked. In Mariupol, Ukrainian troops were losing control of the key Azovstal steel plant, now damaged and heavily contested, according to comments from an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.
Biden-Xi talk over Ukraine situation
President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke Friday for nearly two hours via video as the US looks to deter Beijing from providing military or economic aid for Russia’s invasion. Biden described the consequences the Chinese would face from the US if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy reiterates need for talks with Moscow
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a nighttime Facebook video message from Kyiv, said that Russia’s “occupation forces were stopped in almost all directions" and that its initial plan to seize Ukraine has failed. Because of the growing coalition of countries imposing sanctions, peace negotiations are “the only chance for Russia," he said. “It’s time to meet, it’s time to talk," he said, addressing Moscow.
EU mulls using sanctioned assets for Ukraine
EU officials are discussing the possibility of using the assets of sanctioned Russian tycoons to help fund Ukraine’s war recovery efforts, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Oil edges higher as IEA warns of ‘emergency’
Oil rose for a second day as the International Energy Agency warned markets are in an “emergency situation" that could get worse, pointing to looming supply strains from the loss of Russian exports. WTI for April delivery rose $1.72 to settle at $104.70 a barrel in New York.
No end in sight for Ukraine-Russia talks
Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s chief negotiator in talks with Russia, said Friday the talks could take weeks or longer as the two sides discuss security guarantees, a cease-fire, withdrawal of Russian troops and a resolution of disputed areas. Ukraine, he said, will not give up any territory.
Economy and markets
Roman Abramovich transferred a company he controlled to a director of Chelsea Football Club the day Russia invaded Ukraine, corporate filings seen by Reuters showed. It was the second time the Russian tycoon, who is trying to sell the English soccer team, moved assets to a close associate before Britain and the EU imposed sanctions on him.
Civilian toll
The UN rights office has reported 816 confirmed civilian deaths. The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Saturday that 112 children have been killed so far.
