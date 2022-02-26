Russia-Ukraine war: Here's why India abstained from UN vote on Ukraine

India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and urges all efforts are made for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador, said today. Notably, India today abstained on a US-sponsored United Nations Security Council resolution that deplores in the strongest terms Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

While explaining India’s explanation of vote by permanent representatives of the UN Security Council, Tirumurti said no solution can ever arrive at the cost of humans. “We are also deeply concerned about the welfare of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students in Ukraine," he added.

India's PR to the UN Ambassador said the contemporary world order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty of territorial integrity of states. “Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however, daunting that may appear at this moment," he added.

India also expressed regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. “It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain from this resolution," he explained.

Russia vetoes UN resolution

Russia on Friday (local time) vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine. The resolution did not pass since permanent member Russia, and President of the Security Council for the month of February used its veto. The resolution received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions.

The UN Security Council on Friday voted on the draft resolution by the US and Albania and co-sponsored by several other nations including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom. China, India, and United Arab Emirates abstained.

