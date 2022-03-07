Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Hold direct talk with Zelensky’, PM Modi to Putin over call

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy
Russia-Ukraine conflict: As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken on the phone to Russian President Putin. The call between both the leaders lasted for about 50 minutes. During the call, PM Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams.
Both the leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine, news agency ANI reported citing government sources. During the conservation, Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams.
Meanwhile, amid India's Operation Ganga evacuation plan, PM Modi appreciated the announcement of a ceasefire and the setting up of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy.
Prime Minister Modi has stressed the need to ensure “safe evacuation" of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest. President Putin has also ensured PM Modi about the “all possible cooperation" with respect to India's evacuation plan.
Pm Modi had earlier spoken to the Russian President on February 24 night and then on March 2 again. In his last call, PM Modi had reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv, and both the leaders had also discussed the “safe evacuation" of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas, the PMO had said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today and sought his "support" in the evacuation of Indian students stuck in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy city. This was the second telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Zelenskyy after the conflict began in Ukraine.
In a phone conversation that lasted for around 35 minutes, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Zelenskyy for the help extended by the government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.
