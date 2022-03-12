In the wake of escalating tensions in Ukraine amid Russian invasion, several humanitarian corridors in Ukraine could open on Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, according to Reuters report. Several humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian towns and villages including from the besieged southern port of Mariupol will be open on Saturday so civilians can leave, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. She added that she hoped Russia would observe a ceasefire to allow this to take place.

