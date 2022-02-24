Amid a war-like situation in Ukraine, Indian embassy in the country urged all citizens to remain calm and assured them that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety and security.

Earlier in the day, Partha Satpathy, Ambassador of India to Ukraine, in voice message said, The embassy of India in Kyiv continues to operate round the clock looking out for the safety of all the Indians. If someone is stranded in Kyiv then reach out to friends, families, Indian community members, and the Indian Embassy."

Listen here:

The Indian embassy also issued an advisory saying Ukraine as the situation is unpredictable.

"The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," the advisory read.

Meanwhile, as per sources close to ANI, a large number of Indian students in the country turned up outside Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Thursday morning.

Not all could be accommodated in Embassy premises. The Embassy organised safe premises nearby, students moved there. No Indian is currently stranded outside the Embassy, the sources said.

Centre, meanwhile, assured that it is taking all necessary steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine amidst the war-like situation in the country.

“As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central govt will ensure the safety of all Indians," said V Muraleedharan, MoS MEA.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.