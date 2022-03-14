This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia-Ukraine war: India at UNSC calls for immediate end to all hostilities
2 min read.11:08 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
During the UNSC briefing, India says it has repeatedly called for an urgent ceasefire, and that no other path can resolve this crisis other than dialogue and diplomacy
Amid escalating tensions between Russia-Ukraine, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra today said both the warring nations should immediately call an end to all hostilities in Ukraine.
Ravindra, while addressing UNSC briefing, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called for an urgent ceasefire, and that no other path can resolve this crisis other than "dialogue and diplomacy". Amid the rising tensions on both sides, the human toll continues to mount, Ravindra said.
He also said India evacuated around 22,500 Indians from Ukraine by taking intensive and immediate steps. "We are grateful to all our partners for their support in our evacuation efforts. We call for direct contacts and negotiations with a view to cease hostilities," he added.
He said India is in touch with both Russia and Ukraine, and that India will keep on underlining the need to respect the UN Charter, international law and the soverignty and territorial integrity of all the countries.
Lauding the role of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Ravindra said: "OSCE has been playing an important role in facilitating the implementation of the package of measures across both sides of the contact line in eastern Ukraine. However, recent developments in Ukraine and consequent deterioration of security situation have halted the functioning of the Special Monitoring Mission."
Earlier, India and 34 other countries had abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution that censured Russia over its military actions against Ukraine. India also abstained from the UN Security Council procedural vote to call for a General Assembly session on the Ukraine crisis.
Why India maintains neutral stand? PM answers:-
India has connections with both Russia and Ukraine, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week said it's the reason why the country has taken a neutral stand in the conflict.
"India has a connection with countries involved in the war - economically, security-wise, education-wise and politically as well. India's several needs are connected to these countries," said PM Modi in New Delhi.
He further asserted that since India has connections with both countries, it is constantly appealing for peace and constant dialogue. "The ongoing war is affecting every country across the world. India is on side of peace and hopes that all problems are resolved with deliberations," said the PM.
