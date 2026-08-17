Russia-Ukraine war: Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's steel plant in Kyiv hit by Moscow's missile

Hours after Ukraine launched more than 800 drones at Russia, a Russian missile strike hit Indian-origin billionaire Lakshmi Mittal’s ArcelorMittal mining and metallurgical complex in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine’s largest integrated steel facility.
Reuters, citing a statement from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih on Telegram, reported that the attack targeted the steel plant in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown. The attack reportedly came in response to a Ukrainian drone barrage, killing two people and injuring 14 workers.
The company said, "As a result of the attack, key production facilities in the power generation and blast furnace sectors have been damaged, and the plant’s production processes have been partially halted."
The strike was part of a broader overnight Russian assault across Ukraine, as Moscow and Kyiv intensified their long-range attacks. Several people were killed in attacks elsewhere, while strikes in Kyiv sparked fires and left civilians injured. Both sides have been deploying hundreds of drones against energy facilities, industrial sites and military targets well beyond the front lines.
Following the overnight attack by Russia, the Ukrainian President, in a social media post, said, "Emergency services are working at the sites of the Russian strikes that took place this morning and last night. In Kyiv, the fires were quickly extinguished, and emergency work is now ongoing. The Russians injured six people in the city and the region. Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih were also hit with ballistic missiles. Wherever the Russians can reach with their ballistic missiles, they strike civilian infrastructure."
He added, "This week alone, 13 regions came under attack. The enemy launched more than 1,550 attack drones, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 62 missiles at our cities and communities, most of them ballistic missiles of various types."
The remarks came as the two sides continue to intensify the military offensive in the nearly five-year-old war. On Sunday (17 August), Kyiv launched hundreds of drones across Moscow, killing at least six people in what is being termed as one of Kyiv's largest aerial attacks of the war.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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