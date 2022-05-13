Russia-Ukraine war: Indian embassy to resume operations in Kyiv

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Considering the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv was relocated to Poland on 13 March
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily shifted to Poland's Warsaw when the Russian offensive intensified in Ukraine, will resume its operations in Kyiv from 17 May, said the ministry of external affairs on Friday.
“The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv w.e.f. 17 May 2022. The Embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on 13 March 2022," the ministry said in a statement.
The embassy was shifted to Poland due to the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country.
Russia launched a "military operation" in Ukraine on 24 February, which it claimed was a response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection against attacks by Ukrainian troops.
Russia-Ukraine war updates
Ukraine's foreign minister said Friday that his country remains willing to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia to unblock grain supplies and to achieve a political solution to the war but won’t accept ultimatums from Moscow.
Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Ukrainian government had received “no positive feedback" from Russia, which he alleged “prefers wars to talks."
“We are ready to talk, but we are ready for a meaningful conversation based on mutual respect, not on the Russian ultimatums thrown on the table," said Kuleba.
He said his talks with G-7 counterparts had been “helpful, fruitful, very honest and result-oriented." He praised them for the financial and military support they have so far provided to Ukraine.
But he urged Ukraine's supporters to supply more weapons, including multiple launch rocket systems and military planes, and to put further pressure on Russia’s economy by stepping up sanctions and following Canada’s lead in seizing Russian sovereign assets to pay for rebuilding Ukraine.
The European Union's foreign affairs chief announced plans to give Ukraine another 500 million euros ($520 million) to buy heavy weapons to fend off the Russian invasion.
