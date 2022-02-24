1 min read.Updated: 24 Feb 2022, 05:39 PM ISTLivemint
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, says flights were flown to Ukraine today too but after 3 hours, when things started escalating, those flights came back
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalates, India has said it'll resume the air services to the war-hit Ukraine after the country will open its air space. “Flights were flown for Ukraine earlier. Today also flights were flown to Ukraine but after 3 hours when things started escalating those flights came back. Whenever the air-space will open, we'll fly the flights again," said Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation.
The Centre on Thursday assured that it is taking all necessary steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine amidst the war-like situation in the country. “As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central govt will ensure the safety of all Indians," said V Muraleedharan, MoS MEA.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said the government is taking all measures to bring back its citizens including students. “India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise," he added.
