This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia-Ukraine war: An Indian student has reportedly been shot at and injured in Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russia-Ukraine war: An Indian student has reportedly been shot at and injured in Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said, as per news agency PTI report. This comes just days after a young Indian medical student, Naveen SG of Karnataka, was killed in shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and fellow students.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russia-Ukraine war: An Indian student has reportedly been shot at and injured in Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said, as per news agency PTI report. This comes just days after a young Indian medical student, Naveen SG of Karnataka, was killed in shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and fellow students.
The Union Minister is currently in Poland in order to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine. "Today, we heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot at. He was taken back to Kyiv. This will happen in a fighting," the minister told media persons. Singh said the Centre is making efforts to ensure that the maximum number of students can come out of Ukraine with as less loss as possible.
The Union Minister is currently in Poland in order to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine. "Today, we heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot at. He was taken back to Kyiv. This will happen in a fighting," the minister told media persons. Singh said the Centre is making efforts to ensure that the maximum number of students can come out of Ukraine with as less loss as possible.
The students are currently fleeing the war-torn country Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland for their safe return to India. Four Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh -- are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The students are currently fleeing the war-torn country Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland for their safe return to India. Four Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh -- are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the Union Minister on Friday said that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India in the last three days. The Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation further informed that some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends have decided to stay with them and they are safe in Poland.
Additionally, the Union Minister on Friday said that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India in the last three days. The Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation further informed that some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends have decided to stay with them and they are safe in Poland.
"We have sent back seven flights in the last three days (to India), with around 200 Indian citizens on each flight. Some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends there have decided to stay; they're safe in Poland," General (Retd) VK Singh said at Poland's Rzeszow airport.
"We have sent back seven flights in the last three days (to India), with around 200 Indian citizens on each flight. Some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends there have decided to stay; they're safe in Poland," General (Retd) VK Singh said at Poland's Rzeszow airport.
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.