Home / News / World /  Russia-Ukraine war: Indigo to operate 2 weekly flights for Indians. Check schedule

Russia-Ukraine war: Indigo to operate 2 weekly flights for Indians. Check schedule

Amid the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian government is bringing back its citizens stranded in Ukraine
1 min read . 08:06 PM IST Livemint

  • The plane will first fly to Istanbul and then go to Budapest in Hungary. While returning the flights will come to Istanbul and then to Delhi.

IndiGo has announced that it will operate two flights to Budapest to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. The company will operate flights on Monday and Tuesday from Delhi.

The plane will first fly to Istanbul and then go to Budapest in Hungary. While returning the flights will come to Istanbul and then to Delhi.

 Amid the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian government is bringing back its citizens stranded in Ukraine. Currently, Air India is operating evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians in the Eastern European country.

The first evacuation flight AI1944 departed from Bucharest at 1.55 PM (Indian Standard Time) with 219 Indians and is expected to land at the Mumbai airport at around 9 PM on Saturday, they said.

The second evacuation flight AI1942 and third evacuation flight AI1940 are expected to return from Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, to the Delhi airport on Sunday morning, they mentioned.

Prior to the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Air India had operated a flight to Ukraine's capital Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India.

