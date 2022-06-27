Kyiv bombed hours after Putin's motorcade rushed to Kremlin. Read here

Video emerged of a motorcade heading for Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following which Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv was bombed by Russian forces
MOSCOW :Video emerged of a motorcade heading for Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following which Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv was bombed by Russian forces.
The war between Ukraine and Russia started on 24 February, when President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation on the East European country citing anti-Nazi measures.
The news comes at a time when Putin's health has made it to the news speculating him having cancer and having not more than three years to live.
The Ukraine and Russia war has been going on for more than hundred days now.
The Russian motorcade started speculations of the President's health, following which the Russian government issued a statement denying the rumours and said that Putin had entered Kremlin, but never left.
The video that was shared on twitter shows several vehicles with flash lights heading for Kremlin. The motorcade also had Putin's armoured limousine.
Hours later it was also reported that Ukraine's capital city Kyiv was bombed by the Russian forces.
The footage of the motorcade was reportedly captured at 11pm, according to Russian language Telegram channel.
Newsweek carried the English translation of the accompanying text that reads: "Usually such night visits to something important. Especially against the background of topics discussed with [Belarussian President Alexander] Lukashenko."
However, the Russian government denied reports that Putin will be giving an emergency statement. "No, that's not true," Kremlin spokesperson Smitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Newsweek.
The Telegraph reported that Russian missiles hit an apartment block in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. This is the first time the capital city had been attacked since April.
"I heard four explosions, the first not too loud, the last three very loud, rattling the windows," Oleg Bobkov, a construction worker was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. "I fled down to the basement."
In the latest update of the war, East European country backed by the western countries has lost Severodonetsk to Russia.
Leading economic powers conferred by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as they underscored their commitment to Ukraine for the long haul with plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.
In addition, the U.S. was preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin’s aggression.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said cities as far away as Lviv, near the Polish border, had been struck by a wave of attacks on Saturday.
The new aid and efforts to exact punishment on Moscow by the G7 leaders come as Zelenskyy has openly worried that the West has become fatigued by the cost of a war that is contributing to soaring energy costs and price hikes on essential goods around the globe.
As the war enters its fifth month, the capture of Severodonetsk in the embattled Donbas region marks an important strategic win for Moscow, which is seeking full control over the east of the country after failing in its early objectives.
As the war enters its fifth month, the capture of Severodonetsk in the embattled Donbas region marks an important strategic win for Moscow, which is seeking full control over the east of the country after failing in its early objectives.