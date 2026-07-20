Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv says Moscow's troop losses surpass 1.43 million as tensions escalate

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday (local time) reported that Russia has lost 1,430,530 troops in Ukraine since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Kyiv began on 24 February 2022.

According to the Kyiv Independent, the number also includes 1,600 casualties reportedly sustained by Russian forces in the past 24 hours.

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Russia loses battlefield equipment It also added that Moscow has lost at least 12,158 tanks, 24,971 armoured combat vehicles, 122,894 vehicles and fuel tanks, 46,343 artillery systems, 1,953 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,511 air defence systems, 438 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 418,425 drones, 1,965 ground robotics systems, 34 ships and boats, and two submarines.

However, citing operational secrecy, Kyiv did not reveal its own losses during the ongoing full-scale invasion.

An independent Western think tank report agreed that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 report by CSIS estimated that Ukraine sustained between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties between February 2022 and December 2025. Of those, an estimated 100,000 to 140,000 were believed to have been killed in action (KIA).

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Also Read | Russia's attack on Kyiv leaves 10 dead as war casualties surpass 2 million

Russia suffered 1.4 million casualties: CSIS Earlier this month, a CSIS report stated that Moscow has lost some 450,000 lives since Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It also estimated that the total casualty count of the war is believed to have surpassed the 2 million mark.

According to CSIS estimates, Russia has incurred at least 1.4 million casualties since the war began, including personnel killed, wounded and missing in action, roughly equivalent to 1 per cent of the country's population. Ukraine's total casualties are estimated at between 525,000 and 625,000, with fatalities believed to range from 125,000 to 150,000.

The report added that Moscow's casualties have been concentrated disproportionately in poorer regions and among ethnic minority communities. Russian opposition media have increasingly highlighted small, remote villages where a significant share of the male population has been lost in the war. It also found that Moscow is no longer able to replace troops as quickly as it is losing them on the battlefield.

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At least 28 killed in Odesa in July: Governor Odesa's governor on Monday said that Russian strikes have so far killed 28 people in Ukraine's southern region. He said, "If you take the period since the beginning of July, the Odesa region has been under constant daily shelling. There were days when 13-15 air raid alerts were announced in the region."

Also Read | Why Zelensky's surprise government reshuffle sparked protests in Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war escalates Ukraine launched an overnight drone attack targeting Moscow and nearby areas, deploying around 400 drones, Russian officials said on Monday. The strikes reportedly injured 10 people and sparked fires in several buildings. In a post on Telegram, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said seven people, including three Chinese nationals, were injured in the town of Domodedovo, located near one of the Russian capital's major airports.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv had targeted logistical facilities and an oil depot in the region of the Russian capital. Earlier, on 18 July, Kyiv launched a series of drone strikes that killed seven workers at a Wildberries warehouse and left dozens of others injured. In a separate attack, a fire broke out at an oil depot elsewhere in the region.

Kyiv has alleged that Wildberries sells military supplies that support Russia's war effort. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, air defence units intercepted and destroyed 381 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple Russian regions, as well as over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.