Russia-Ukraine war: List of cities Russian troops captured so far

Russia-Ukraine war: List of cities Russian troops captured so far2 min read . 07:33 PM IST
- The Russian troops have claimed to have seized the first major Ukrainian city in their week-long offensive - the strategic southern port of Kherson
After the fall of the first major Ukrainian city to Russian forces, the warring sides were meeting for more talks today, after an earlier encounter failed to agree a ceasefire.
Meanwhile, the Russian troops have claimed to have seized the first major Ukrainian city in their week-long offensive - the strategic southern port of Kherson.
Russia has also stepped up bombardment across the country, surrounding Kharkiv, the second-largest city and capital Kyiv.
Who controls what?
Kherson: The mayor of Kherson, Igor Kolykhaev, said on Wednesday that Russian soldiers were in the city and came to the city administration building. He said he asked them not to shoot civilians and to allow them to gather up the bodies from the streets.
Kharkiv: The invading forces fired rockets into the centre of the country’s second largest city on the sixth day of aggression. Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million. It has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.
Kyiv: A massive Russian armoured column bore down on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Tuesday. The Russian troops have encircled the capital city and are continuing its bombardment. The city has been cut off from food, water and other basic supplies.
Chernihiv, Mariupol: Russian forces have surrounded and bombarded Mariupol. However, according to British military intelligence both remain under Ukraine’s control.
Melitopol: Russian forces captured Melitopol on Friday.
The invasion, now on its eighth day, has driven one million Ukrainians from their homes and turned Russia into a global pariah in the worlds of finance, diplomacy and sports.
"We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: learn the word 'reparations'," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement.
"You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian, in full," he said.
