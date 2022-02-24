As Russia declare war against Ukraine, a large number of Indian students in the country turned up outside Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Thursday morning, sources close to ANI said.

Not all could be accommodated in Embassy premises. The Embassy organised safe premises nearby, students moved there. No Indian is currently stranded outside the Embassy, sources claimed.

Earlier in the day, Centre assured that it is taking all necessary steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine amidst the war-like situation in the country.

“As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central govt will ensure the safety of all Indians," said V Muraleedharan, MoS MEA.

The Indian embassy issued an advisory urging its nationals to remain calm and stay put wherever they were in Ukraine as the situation is unpredictable.

"The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," the advisory read.

Meanwhile, people aware of the developments in the country told Hindustan Times, “Given the closure of Ukraine airspace, alternative evacuation routes are being activated." They further added that the Indian embassy in Ukraine remains functional and its advisories should be followed.

Explosions have been reported in several cities across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv and in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

