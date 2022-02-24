This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier in the day, Centre assured that it is taking all necessary steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine amidst the war-like situation in the country.
“As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central govt will ensure the safety of all Indians," said V Muraleedharan, MoS MEA.
The Indian embassy issued an advisory urging its nationals to remain calm and stay put wherever they were in Ukraine as the situation is unpredictable.
"The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," the advisory read.
Meanwhile, people aware of the developments in the country told Hindustan Times, “Given the closure of Ukraine airspace, alternative evacuation routes are being activated." They further added that the Indian embassy in Ukraine remains functional and its advisories should be followed.
Explosions have been reported in several cities across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv and in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
