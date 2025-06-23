Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow strikes civil infrastructure in Kyiv again, kills 9 and injures dozens | What we know so far

Russia launched massive missile and drone strikes on Kyiv that claimed nine lives, while over dozen were injured, leading to a collapse of a section of a residential building.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, recovery work continues and more casualties are expected to be trapped in the debris. He said, “Russia has demonstrated that a term ‘civilian object’ doesn’t exist for them."

Russia hits civilan infrastructure in Ukraine: What we know so far According to authorities, two people were slain and 10 wounded in a Russian short-range drone attack that occurred in the Chernihiv region late Sunday night. Three children were among the wounded, Viacheslav Chaus, the regional administration head said. 2. One person was killed and eight others were injured overnight in the city of Bila Tserkva, located about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of the capital.

3. The city’s administration reported on Telegram that one of the subway entrances in Kyiv was also damaged in the attack. Subway stations are typically used as shelters during air raids.

4. The emergency services stated the most severe damage happened in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where one section of a five-story apartment building collapsed. Residential areas, hospitals and sports infrastructure in numerous districts across Kyiv were hit by Russia's drone and missiles.

5. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko mentioned six people were declared dead in the Shevchenkivskyi district. 10 others, comprising a pregnant woman, were rescued from a nearby high-rise that also suffered heavy damage in the blast. Vitali said, “We very much hope that the death toll will not increase”, but that rescue workers were still searching the collapsed building for more casualties.

6. The attack saw a similar pattern to last week’s assault that killed 28 people, which Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called one of the biggest bombardments of the war, now in its fourth year.

7. Ukraine's air forces said Russia launched a total of 352 exploding drones and decoys overnight, with 11 ballistic missiles and five cruise missiles. It added air defences intercepted or jammed 339 drones and 15 missiles prior to reaching their targets.

8. Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defences shot down 23 Ukrainian drones overnight into Monday.

9. The strike took place amid Zelensky set to participate in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in The Hague that starts on Tuesday. He has urged to rally support for his country, while also lowering its dependence on military lifelines, particularly from the US.

10. Zelenskiy has sought Western allies to commit 0.25% of their GDP to support Ukraine’s defense industry next year. Meanwhile, Ukraine has secured $43 billion to boost production and purchase drones, artillery, and other weapons.