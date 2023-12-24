Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Open to ceasefire’, Putin quietly signals at negotiation with Zelenskyy
Russian President Vladimir Putin has quietly signaled openness to a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, it is unclear if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would accept the deal.
Russain-Ukraine war: ‘If they want to negotiate, let them negotiate,' Russian President Vladimir Putin has been quietly signaling that he is open to a ceasefire in Ukraine despite publicly refusing to back down from the ongoing conflict between the two nations, The New York Times reported.