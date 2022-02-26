Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia-Ukraine war: Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up to support Ukraine. See pics

The Eiffel Tower is lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, in support of the Ukrainian people after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Paris, France
1 min read . 03:13 PM IST Livemint

  • Russia has been condemned from all sections for carrying out full-scale military war in Ukraine, a former Soviet republic

Russia invades Ukraine: Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has sparked a sea of support for Kyiv, which is frighting to repel Russian attack that has shocked the world. 

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE: 198 killed, nearly 1,000 wounded in Ukraine

Russia has been condemned from all sections for carrying out full-scale military war in Ukraine, a former Soviet republic. People in Russia too have come out to call for an end of the war waged by Vladimir Putin.   

While many world leaders have condemned Putin for his act, countries are expressing their support to Ukraine in different ways. In many countries, iconic building and historical monuments are lit up with the yellow and blue, colours of Ukrainian flag, to show solidarity with Kyiv.   

Joining this, the Eiffel Tower lit up on Friday in the national blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine, at the request of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The Eiffel Tower lighted with the colors of Ukraine. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital on Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe
Friday was the second day of invasion when Russian missiles pounded Kyiv, forcing people to take cover in shelters and authorities told people to prepare petrol bombs to defend their capital.

The colours of the Ukrainian flag are projected onto the front of 10 Downing Street, in central London
In the UK, the colours of the Ukrainian flag are projected onto the front of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Prime Minister, in support of Ukraine, under attack from Russia. 

Britain has imposed a biting package of sanctions on Russia that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would degrade its economy "for years to come".

