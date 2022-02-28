OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Russia-Ukraine war: Peace talks in Belarus end. Here's what was discussed
Russia-Ukraine talks: Delegations from Russia and Ukraine on Monday held their first round of peace talks in Belarus. After talks ended, reports emerged that both sides will return to respective capitals for further consultations before second round of talks. 

According to reports, next round of peace talks will be held in coming days. The Russian delegation said both sides have identified certain points from which they can predict general positions. 

The next round of negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine will be held on the Polish-Belarusian border, Sputnik reported quoting Russia's delegation head Vladimir Medinsky.

"The delegations are returning to their capitals for consultations and have discussed the possibility of meeting for a second round of negotiations soon," Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak was quoted as saying by AFP.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has signed an application for his country to join the European Union (EU).

 

 

 

 

