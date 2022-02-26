Russia-Ukraine crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy in a tweet said: "Spoke with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of repulsing Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in the UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!"

rime Minister's Office said Ukraine President briefed the PM in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. PM Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict and reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue.

PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts. He also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

This comes even as Russia intensified its attack on Ukraine, which is seeking help from the Western countries.

PM Modi has already spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who briefed him about the developments regarding Ukraine.

Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. He appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest, the PMO said.

