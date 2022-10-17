Russia-Ukraine war pushes 4 million kids into poverty: Report

The UN children's agency has revealed the number of kids affected by the Russia-Ukraine war so far. It stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown four million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, according to the news agency AFP.
In an official statement, UNICEF said that children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the Ukraine war.
"The conflict and rising inflation have driven an additional four million children across eastern Europe and Central Asia into poverty, a 19 percent increase since 2021," it said.
UNICEF drew its conclusion from a study of data from 22 countries. Russian and Ukrainian children have been most affected since Moscow's attack on its neighbor in February this year, as per AFP reports.
UNICEF found that Russia accounts for nearly three-quarters of the total increase in the number of children living in poverty due to the Ukraine war and a cost-of-living crisis across the region, with an additional 2.8 million children now living in households below the poverty line.
It further added that Ukraine is home to half a million additional children living in poverty, the second largest share. Romania followed closely behind, with a further 110,000 children in poverty.
Afshan Khan, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia said that children all over the region are being swept up in this war's terrible wake, AFP reported.
"If we don't support these children and families now, the steep rise in child poverty will almost certainly result in lost lives, lost learning, and lost futures," it added.
The poorer a family is, the greater the proportion of its income it must spend on food and fuel, leaving less for children's healthcare and education, the agency explained, adding that they are also "more at risk of violence, exploitation, and abuse".
UNICEF said that this could well translate into an additional 4,500 children dying before their first birthdays, and an additional 117,000 children dropping out of school this year alone.
