At least 25 people have lost their lives in the recent Russian strikes in the Russia-Ukraine war, as reported by BBC, citing Ukrainian officials. BBC report noted that in the Donetsk Region, one assault resulted in at least 11 deaths and 40 injuries, including six children, according to local authorities on Saturday.

Here are the top 10 updates: 1. Russia said on Saturday that its forces had reclaimed three villages in the Kursk border region that had been captured by Ukraine, marking a new setback for Kyiv just before peace talks aimed at ending the war.

2. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed a senior delegation, including ministers, to meet with U.S. negotiators in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, aiming to rebuild relations with President Donald Trump's administration, AFP reported.

3. "We hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps", Zelensky said, stressing that Ukraine was “fully committed to constructive dialogue”.

4. But he condemned "brutal" deadly strikes on eastern Ukraine, saying they proved that Russia was “not thinking about how to end the war”, AFP reported.

5. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided details on Saturday about the upcoming meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss peace talks, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict persists, ANI reported.

6. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Today, a highly productive meeting took place in Kyiv between the diplomatic teams of Ukraine and the UK. We discussed our joint steps that could bring us closer to peace and accelerate diplomatic efforts. I'm grateful for the support. Ukraine is determined to do everything to end this war with a just and lasting peace as soon as possible."

7. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed strong appreciation for the support Ukraine has received during a European leaders summit in London on March 2, focused on Ukraine's future and its relationship with Europe.

8. During his recent visit to the UK, Zelenskyy and UK PM Keir Starmer discussed the challenges facing Ukraine and Europe, and efforts to achieve a just peace with strong security guarantees.

9. Earlier this year, the UK and Ukraine signed a 100-year partnership agreement, which had given a call for Ukraine's recovery and committed towards fostering technological innovation along with focus on several other areas.

10. The Ukrainian President further said that next week, he will visit Saudi Arabia, where he will hold a meeting with the Crown Prince, followed by a meeting with the American team. "Next week, I will begin with a visit to Saudi Arabia. After my meeting on Monday with the Crown Prince, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the American team. The Ukrainian team will include Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sybiha, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa," he stated in his post.