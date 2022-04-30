Russia-Ukraine war: Russia urges US, NATO to halt Kyiv arms supply. Top updates

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters third month, Russia's foreign minister urged the US and NATO to stop supplying Kyiv with arms if they are "really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis", Chinese state media reported Saturday. Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over shaky talks to end a war now in its third month, as Russia attacked areas in the east of the country and US lawmakers vowed a massive new weapons package for Kyiv.

