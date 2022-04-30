Russia-Ukraine war: Russia urges US, NATO to halt Kyiv arms supply. Top updates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As the Ukraine and Russia crisis entered the third month, Russia attacked areas in the east of the country and US lawmakers vowed a massive new weapons package for Kyiv
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters third month, Russia's foreign minister urged the US and NATO to stop supplying Kyiv with arms if they are "really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis", Chinese state media reported Saturday. Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over shaky talks to end a war now in its third month, as Russia attacked areas in the east of the country and US lawmakers vowed a massive new weapons package for Kyiv.
Months into an invasion that failed in its short-term aim of capturing Kyiv, Moscow is now intensifying operations in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, as per AFP report.
Here are the key highlights on Russia-Ukraine war:
Russia's Sergei Lavrov told China's official Xinhua news agency that the "special military operation... is proceeding strictly according to plan." China has avoided condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and defends its firm friendship with Moscow, with state media often echoing the Russian line on the war.
"If the US and NATO are really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis, then first of all, they should wake up and stop supplying the Kyiv regime with arms and ammunition," Lavrov said. The Kremlin had previously called Western arms deliveries to Ukraine a threat to European security. Moscow has pursued a "de-dollarisation" policy for several years, calling on partners such as China and India to conduct payments in other currencies.
Since the invasion, Western nations have imposed sanctions that largely cut Russia's financial sector off from the global economy.
Russia was attacking the entire Donetsk front in the east with rockets, artillery, mortar bombs and aircraft to prevent the Ukrainians from regrouping, Zelenskiy's office said.
Russia said a missile strike on Kyiv destroyed a rocket plant. Ukraine said the attack, when the U.N. secretary-general was in the capital, killed a producer with U.S.-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
Russia said it used a diesel submarine in the Black Sea to strike Ukrainian military targets with Kalibr cruise missiles, the first time Moscow has announced the use of its submarine fleet to hit its neighbour.
