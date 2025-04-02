Russia-Ukraine war: Russian envoy to meet Donald Trump; Zelensky ready for ‘unconditional ceasefire’ | 10 updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States on Tuesday to tighten sanctions on Russia, accusing Moscow of breaching agreements reached during separate talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

Here are the top ten updates on the Russia-Ukraine war: 1. Ukraine's President declared Ukraine's readiness to engage in an “unconditional ceasefire”, according to Reuters.

2. Russia's newly appointed ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, is scheduled to informally present his credentials to the Trump administration on Thursday, according to the U.S. State Department. The ceremony is set for 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT), as per the department's public schedule. Louis L. Bono, the Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, is expected to attend the event, Reuters reported.

3. The European Union's top diplomat on Tuesday said there is "overwhelming" evidence of war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where Russia's army is accused of murdering hundreds of civilians, AFP reported.

4. China is prepared to play a "constructive role" in ending the war in Ukraine while supporting Russia in protecting its "interests," according to top diplomat Wang Yi in an interview with Russian state news agency Ria Novosti published on Tuesday.

5. Wang, who is in Moscow this week for discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, is also scheduled to meet with President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has announced.

6. Donald Trump on Monday said he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin "to fulfill his part" of a deal to end the Ukraine war, after the US president voiced doubts over Moscow's commitment, AFP reported.

7. "I want to make sure that he follows through," Trump told reporters in the White House. "I think he's going to live up to what he told me, and I think he's going to fulfill his part of the deal now."

8. US President Donald Trump, on Sunday (local time), addressed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's intentions regarding the rare earth deal with the US and his aspirations for NATO membership.

9. Trump warned that Zelensky could face "big problems" if he attempts to back out of the agreement, suggesting that Zelensky's push to renegotiate the deal is tied to Ukraine's NATO ambitions, which Trump dismissed outright.

10. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I think he wants to make a deal. And I think Zelensky, by the way, I see he's trying to back out of the rare earth deal. And if he does that, he's got some problems. Big, big problems.” Trump added, “We made a deal on rare earth, and now he's saying, well, you know, I want to renegotiate the deal. He wants to be a member of NATO. Well, he was never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that.”