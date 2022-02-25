Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces near Kyiv; Xi speaks to Putin. 10 big points

On Day 2 of its invasion on neighbouring Ukraine, Russia has said it is ready to send a delegation to the Belarusian capital Minsk for talks with Ukraine, even as Russian forces reached near the capital city Kyiv. Ukraine also said that it's willing to discuss declaring itself a neutral county. Peskov said demilitarisation would need to be an essential part of that.

Here are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

1) Xi Jinping speaks to Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladmir Putin that China supports Russia in efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis via dialogue, Chinese state television CCTV reported. The leaders spoke by phone on Friday.

2) Zelenskiy urges Europe to act more quickly

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Europe on Friday to act more quickly and forcefully in imposing sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine, accusing western allies of politicking as Moscow's forces advanced on Kyiv.

"Europe has enough strength to stop this aggression," Zelenskiy said, adding that everything from banning Russians from entering the European Union to cutting Moscow off from SWIFT to an oil embargo should be on the table.

3) Third sanctions package against Russia coming

Coordination among European Union leaders on another sanctions package against Russia is in the early stages, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. Russia launched its invasion on Thursday and its troops advanced on Kyiv on Friday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

4) Kremlin says sanctions against Russia can be solved

The Kremlin said on Friday that Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine would cause problems for Moscow, but not insurmountable ones, with Russia set to widen its trade and economic ties with Asian countries.

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

5) Russia bans UK flights on its airspace

Russia banned British airlines from flying to or over its territory, a move meant to punish the U.K. for imposing sanctions on Aeroflot over the attack on Ukraine. The decree issued by Russia’s aviation watchdog on Friday includes overflights, meaning British Airways flights will have to avoid the country’s airspace on their way to Asia, adding time and fuel expense.

BA canceled its sole service between London Heathrow and Moscow Domodedevo airports on Friday, and said it was avoiding Russian airspace.

6) Gold climbs as traders weigh war

Gold edged higher, with investors remaining on edge as they assessed the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against the imminent monetary policy tightening in the U.S.

Bullion fell on Thursday after surging to the highest in more than 17 months as traders digested weaker-than-expected sanctions on Russia following the country’s attack on its neighbor. Gold’s rally could have a lot further to go if a resulting commodity price spike leads to concerns of a material slowdown in growth in developed markets, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7) Zelensky asks Europeans to fight for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called on Europeans with "combat experience" to take up arms and defend Ukraine against invading Russian forces, adding the West was too slow to help his country.

His dramatic call for help came as Russian forces were approaching the Ukrainian capital, with some units reportedly reaching the city's northern suburbs. "If you have combat experience in Europe and do not want to look at the indecision of politicians, you can come to our country and join us in defending Europe, where it is very necessary now," Zelensky, who appeared tired, said in a video.

8) Russian Grand Prix cancelled

The Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25 has been cancelled in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sport's owners Formula One announced on Friday. "On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances," read the Formula One statement.

9) Russia says personnel working at Chernobyl plant as usual

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant's personnel are continuing to service the facilities and monitor the radiation situation at the station as usual, a top Russian official claimed on Friday, a day after Russian forces took over the decommissioned facility after a fierce fight with Ukrainian soldiers guarding it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a multi-pronged all-out attack on Ukraine, casting aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences they had never seen".

10) Russia says ready for talks if Ukraine 'lays down arms'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday Moscow was ready for talks if Ukraine's military surrendered, as he insisted that invading forces were looking to free the country from "oppression".

Russian President Vladimir Putin "took the decision to conduct a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, freed from oppression, Ukrainians themselves could freely determine their future", Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

