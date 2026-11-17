As the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its fifth anniversary in the coming months, there appears to be no end to the conflict. On Tuesday (local time), a section of a multi-billion-dollar bridge connecting Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula collapsed following a Ukrainian strike.
CNN reported the development and shared images showing a section of the road bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, collapsed into the water. However, a parallel bridge appeared to remain standing. In another video, a fire could be seen burning on a section of the bridge.
The Crimean Bridge is a vital supply route for Russian troops and carries significant symbolic importance for President Vladimir Putin, who prioritised its construction after Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014. Since February 2022, the bridge has come under repeated attacks from Kyiv.
According to Russian state media, the nearly 12-mile-long crossing, built for $3.7 billion, is Europe's longest bridge and was designed to accommodate 40,000 vehicles daily, along with 14 million passengers and 13 million tonnes of cargo annually.
Moscow's transport ministry noted that traffic on the bridge has been halted after it came under a drone attack, marking the second such Ukrainian strike in two days. The ministry added that "experts are assessing the damage," and that there were no casualties.
Russia’s military said its air defenses shot down 1,441 Ukrainian drones overnight.
This story will be updated with additional details.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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