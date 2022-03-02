Air India Express and SpiceJet planes have reportedly a capacity for around 180 people while Air India and IndiGo can carry up to 250 and 216 passengers, respectively. News agency PTI, citing sources said that 21 evacuation flights will be operated to bring back Indians from Bucharest in Romania, 4 will be from Budapest in Hungary, another four flights will be operated to bring back people from Rzeszow in Poland, and one flight from Kocise in Slovakia. The IAF will be bringing back Indians from Bucharest.