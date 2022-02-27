Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week, a Reuters report said European Union (EU) could ban Russian flights from its airspace. This would mean that the country would face a total airspace closure to its west. Even though the EU is yet to take a final decision regarding the issue, a total of 13 countries have already banned Russian flights from their airspace.

These countries are United Kingdom, Ireland, Finland, Belgium, Latvia, Estonia Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Moldova, Romania, Slovenia.

All these countries have taken the decision to ban their flights to Russia condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, huge explosions hit the south of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, even as Russian soldiers entered Kharkhiv after they blew up a gas pipeline earlier in the day.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops were aiming residential buildings and non-militarised areas. Meanwhile, he has rejected Russia's offer to hold talks in Belarus - the place where several peace talks were held in the past.

"Any other city in a country from whose territory missiles do not fly would suit us," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president has proposed Warsaw in Poland, Bratislava in Slovakia, Budapest in Hungary, Istanbul in Turkey, and Baku in Azerbaijan as possible alternative locations for peace talks.

