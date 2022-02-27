1 min read.Updated: 27 Feb 2022, 06:07 PM ISTLivemint
Russia has launched a full-scale military war on Ukraine, which is fighting to repel the attack under the defiant leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia-Ukraine war: The Ukrainians are putting up a brave fight, not just army but civilians too. Russia, as many say, hadn't anticipated what it is encountering in Ukraine, where civilians have lined up to pick up weapons to take on the Russian army.
Social media is flooded with videos and images where from young to old and men to women are fighting to stop Russian army from entering the city.
Among pictures and videos that have gone viral is one where a man is defiantly standing up in front up moving Russian tanks. In the video, which is shot from a distance, a man can be seen confronting the Russian soldiers on tanks, even as they pass by him.