Russia-Ukraine war to end soon? In a first, Moscow backs Zelensky’s call to step up peace talks

In a first and a major breakthrough in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Kremlin on Friday agreed with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv should be stepped up.

Advertisement

According to a Reuters report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that it does not think that US President Donald Trump's stance on Ukraine means end of talks between Washington and Moscow. He was referring to recent warnings by the US regarding possible secondary sanctions on buyers of Russian exports.

Two rounds of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey this year yielded an agreement to exchange prisoners and soldiers' remains. But no date has yet been set for a new round of talks and both sides remain far apart on the terms of any ceasefire.