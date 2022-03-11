Russia-Ukraine war: Top highlights on Friday

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, two cities in western Ukraine far from the site of the fighting to date were hit by airstrikes overnight. Meanwhile, the EU has proposed to double the size of its European Peace Facility, which provides lethal and non-lethal weapons to Ukraine. US President Joe Biden is set to call for an end to normal trade relations with Russia, while the Senate approved a $1.5 trillion federal funding bill that includes aid to help Ukraine respond to the war.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}