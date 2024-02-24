Russia-Ukraine War: Two years of war, Europe grapples with mounting costs as EU tightens sanctions on Russia. 10 points
The war in Ukraine reached its second anniversary, marked by a protracted conflict and immense human suffering. The European Union imposes its 13th package of sanctions on Russia, further isolating the nation.
Ukraine's invasion by Russia marks its 2 years on February 24, 2024. Earlier it was expected to be a swift military operation but it turned into a protracted conflict, leaving a trail of devastation and human suffering. As the world marks this sombre anniversary, the European Union has implemented its 13th package of sanctions, further isolating Russia. David Cameron was expected to be among the speakers at an evening meeting alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. Here is all you need to know: