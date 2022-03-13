Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine seeks Israel's help for release of Melitopol mayor

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy asked Israel PM Bennett for help in freeing the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who has reportedly been abducted by the Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter announced that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the prospects for peace talks to end the conflict with Russia. Zelenskyy, in his tweet also said he had asked Bennett for help in freeing the mayor of the city of Melitopol, whom Ukraine says was abducted by Russian forces.
The Ukraine president wrote, "Continued dialogue with Israel PM @naftalibennett. We talked about Russian aggression and the prospects for peace talks. We must stop repressions against civilians: asked to assist in the release of the captive mayor of Melitopol and local public figures."
Earlier, Zelenskyy also spoke with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French president Emmanuel Macron for their help in the release of Melitopol mayor, Ivan Fedorov.
Zelenskyy tweeted, "I spoke with @OlafScholz, @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed countering the aggressor, RF crimes against civilians. I ask my partners to help in releasing the captive mayor of Melitopol. Prospects for peace talks were also discussed. We must stop the aggressor together."
On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that a total of 1,300 soldiers were killed by Russia. This is the first time he President mentioned Ukraine's estimated military casualties, The Kyiv Independent reported. Notably, Ukraine's armed forces estimate Russian casualties to be over 12,000.
Meanwhile, western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in defending themselves.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. The West has denied these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies)
