In the wake of mounting global accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will vote on Thursday on the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The UN General Assembly will resume its Emergency Special Session Thursday morning and the meeting will be open and speeches will be available on camera through UNTV, as per news agency ANI citing CNN report quoting the spokesperson for the president of the UNGA, Paulina Kubiak Greer. Additionally, the spokesperson noted that a vote on whether or not to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council will happen either Thursday or Friday.

The development comes after the United States envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield made a case for seeking the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council in front of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"Russia should not have a position of authority in a body whose purpose -- whose very purpose -- is to promote respect for human rights. Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council hurts the council's credibility. It undermines the entire UN. And it is just plain wrong," the media outlet quoted Thomas-Greenfield as saying.

It is important to note that the UNGA would need to vote in favor by two-thirds to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council.

(With inputs from agencies)

