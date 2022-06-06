Russia invaded Ukraine February 24, and it has been more than three months and a half ever since. However, there is no sign of the war coming to an end any time soon. Here is what you need to know about the crisis at the moment.

Vladimir Putin: Russia will attack Ukraine further

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the United States that Moscow would strike new targets if Washington started supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, according to media reports. The Russian leader also addressed US multiple launch rocket system delivery, responding to a reporter's remark that these systems could also launch long-range rockets.

UK to send rockets to Ukraine

Less than a week after the US announced comparable weaponry, the UK wants to deliver rocket systems to Ukraine that will allow it to strike targets up to 80 kilometres away.The action coincides with the United States' intention to provide the MLRS High Mobility Artillery Rocket System variant to Ukraine, where forces have requested longer-range precision weaponry.

Russia, Turkey agree to ship grain

Turkish warships would demine the coastal area around Odesa and escort grain ships to neutral Black Sea waters, according to the proposal, according to Russia's Izvestia. According to the publication, a "road map" will be finalised as early as Wednesday during a visit to Turkey by Russia's foreign and military ministries.

Russia seeks buyers for plundered grain

According to the New York Times, which cited a diplomatic cable, the US has informed more than a dozen countries that Putin's regime is attempting to sell looted wheat from Ukraine to drought-stricken African states. According to the publication, the US notified 14 countries, largely in Africa, in mid-May that Russian cargo vessels were leaving ports near Ukraine packed with "stolen Ukrainian grain", according to the cable.

Russian foreign minister’s visit to Serbia cancelled after flight ban

The scheduled visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Serbia on June 6-7 will be cancelled after Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Montenegro refused to allow his jet to pass in their airspace, according to the Interfax news agency, citing an unnamed senior ministry official.

