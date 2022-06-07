Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, it has been over three months and a half. However, there is little indication that the war will finish anytime soon. Here is all you need to know about the current situation..

Russia bans Americans

In retaliation for what it called "constantly expanding sanctions" against its citizens, Russia has "indefinitely" barred 61 US officials and executives from entering the country, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and BlackRock's Larry Fink.

Ukraine in talks with United Nations

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has stated that the country is in talks with the United Nations about transferring food from Russian military-controlled ports, but Kyiv is sceptical about a provisional agreement between Turkey and Moscow to begin deliveries.

Oil prices rising as traders assess impact of Russian crisis.

Oil edged higher as investors assessed the outlook for supply and demand as the fallout from Russia’s invasion upended global trade flows and China cautiously returned from strict virus restrictions.

Ukraine may require $8 billion in gas imports

According to Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko, Ukraine will need to import up to $8 billion worth of natural gas during the coming heating season. Ukraine is in talks with the US about funding for liquefied natural gas purchases, which might replace pipeline gas purchased from the European market, according to Vitrenko.

Serbia will keep opposing Russia sanctions

President Aleksandar Vucic has stated that Serbia "refuses to be part of the pack" that imposed sanctions against Russia. He condemned the embargo imposed by several of Serbia's neighbours on Foreign Minister Lavrov's travel to Belgrade, claiming that it prevented Serbia's leadership from even speaking with the Russian official.

US goes after Russian billionaire

The US got a warrant to seize two Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's jets, which he owns or controls. According to documents obtained by Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams' office, US Magistrate Judge Sara Cave signed a warrant of seizure for a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and a Gulfstream G650ER.

Russia wants to occupy Zaporizhzhya: Zelenskiy

According to Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the "most dangerous situation" in the war right now is in Zaporizhzhya, a province west of Donetsk that is partially seized by Russian soldiers.

